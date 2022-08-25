Glen Burnie driver charged following crash that left woman dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.

It was around 6:40pm, when Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera, 22, was walking along a sidewalk on Aquahart Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say Austin Keith Williams Seagraves was driving in the area when he lost control of the wheel.

His Toyota jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, striking Bera, killing her.

A 23-year-old man who was walking with her at the time was also hit and suffered serious injuries.

Seagraves and two passengers in the car initially ran from the scene. Two returned immediately, but not Seagraves.

He eventually did come back and was arrested after witnesses identified him as the driver.

Now Seagraves faces a slew of charges including criminally negligent manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene involving death.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-8573.