Glass shattered and door broken at taco joint in Hampden

BALTIMORE — A restaurant owner in Hampden is left with a headache and a door to replace.

"Folks got a lot of good reasons for what they do, that's just not a good answer,” said Kevin Holley who is a regular customer at Papi's Taco Joint.

Holley was surprised to hear the restaurant got broken into yet again. It's the 4th time since the restaurant in Hampden opened.

"People just take opportunities where they think they might get something out of it,” said Holley.

On Tuesday morning Papi’s owner Charlie Gjerde got an alert something wasn't right at his restaurant.

"The alarm came in that we had a glass break, sometimes it's a false alarm so I wasn't in a big hurry but I came down and sure enough the door was broken in and the police were already here,” said Gjerde.

Video surveillance shows someone, ride up on a bike and peak through the glass door. Then take a look through the window nearby, before riding down to the next entrance for the break in. But this wasn't the typical middle of the night, this was at 6 in the morning.

Gjerde said, "someone had driven by and seen it."

The person is then captured browsing the area behind the bar. Gjerde said, "So there is drawers there he is going through." It's where the cash register is stationed but that drawer was open and empty.

"In this day people really don't pay cash anymore, so we have zero cash most of the time,” saod Gjerde.

Nothing was taken this time. Gjerde said the person was in and out in 45 seconds. A short amount of time that will cost him a large amount of money.

"Insurance doesn't really cover it, so it's like one of those things we're out and he doesn't get anything but it costs us $800 in damages,” said Gjerde.

While he can't see the face in the video, "He's got a mask pulled up a hat on, big baggy clothes,” said Gjerde.

For now all he has is the description of the bike the person rode up on, "So it was more the bike, the bike was a big fat tire bike with bags on the handle bars I thought if we was that it'd be a good tip off,” said Gjerde.

He said the last break in was about 6 months ago. But now with plywood as the door, he's looking at putting bars on all the entrances.