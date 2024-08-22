Give a Sole save a Soul to giveaway 3000 shoes to students this weekend

BALTIMORE — Returning to school in style is a big boost for some young people, and Edward Johnson Jr., a West Baltimore man, is helping them do so for a fourth straight year.

This Saturday, on the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue in West Baltimore, a big shoe giveaway is going to be a chance for some kids to pick up a free pair of sneakers, and it's all thanks to two local organizations, "Give a Sole, Save a Soul and DTLR."

"[When] you donate a pair of shoes, you're helping build a kid's confidence," says Johnson, who worked in the school system for a decade.

"I used to see how their tennis shoes weren't good or a little dirty and their behavior would be erratic. They were confident about themselves, so I was like hey, why not see if I can collect a bunch of shoes, clean them up, give them out to kids, and build their confidence up," says Johnson.

"My first year, I collected 450 shoes. Then, [in] my second year, I collected 1200. My third year, 2300. I think this year we're about 23 to 2500, or a little bit more, I think I lost count."

Tremayne Lipscomb, the community outreach director for DTLR, believes he's being modest.

"I think he's being humble. I think we've got about 3000," says Lipscomb.

"We were just amazed with the way he was connected to his community, his neighborhood, and how it went all over the city. So, we were going to help him," Lipscomb added.

The two of them keep their standards for the shoes they give away high.

"When children are not usually getting a certain type of shoe, they'll look at the shoe they want, but they're not used to getting it, so they won't get it. But then, I let them know that everything out here is free for you. Get whatever you want," says Johnson.

"I got a pair of Balenciaga runners. They retail right now at $2500. So, an honor roll student will get those for free," says Johnson.

It's a nice incentive for students pursuing academic excellence.

"They go above and beyond for their academics, so why not bless them with two pairs of shoes? Sometimes, they even get three," says Johnson.

If you are under the age of 14, you'll need to bring an adult with you.

Teenagers 14-17 can come alone as long as they have a student ID or report card.

It's going to be more than a shoe giveaway this Saturday. There will be free food, music, and plenty more. So that you know, everyone in the community is welcome to attend.