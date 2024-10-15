Girls' night out at the bank brings thousands of Ravens fans to M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — A girls' night out at The Bank brought out thousands of female football fans to get exclusive access to the Ravens players and show off their support for the team.

From running plays to snapping photos, the women got to experience the stadium on a deeper level, more than just coming to a game and tailgating.

The women got to tour the Ravens locker room, meet a few of the players, and show off their skills on the field.

“So, to be here with the ravens and to let them know how much we love watching them. They are a big part of our lives, [to] support the city, support everyone who is here, it's just a great feeling," says Amy Rice.

We caught up with Angela McLean, who was at the stadium with her daughter, who works for the Ravens.

McLean says events like this one are important because so many women love football and want to be able to show it.

“It's just hands-on where they are taking you as a female and putting you as an athlete. It's interactive and it’s really amazing," says Angela Mclean.

And her daughter says she loves seeing how many women love the Baltimore Ravens.

“It's just a great time to highlight the women, especially female fans of the Ravens because they back our team like no one else," says Maddi Mclean.

The women also got to tour the club level, which just went through renovations.

The first phase in the new look for M&T Bank Stadium.

The women also got autographs, met some of the Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe, and even played a few games like Ravens bingo and Family Feud.