Shoppers grocery store at Perring Plaza to close this summer

BALTIMORE — A grocery store is closing in Baltimore County later this summer.

The Shoppers located at Perring Plaza on E. Joppa Road is scheduled to close its doors on July 15.

Maryland's Department of Labor posted the closure on their Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification Log after being notified on May 1.

According to the state 49 employees will be impacted.

Perring Plaza is owned by Bethesda based Federal Realty Investment Trust, which also owns dozens of other commercial properties across the country.

Shoppers occupies a 57,706 square foot space at the shopping center that's currently co-anchored by other businesses such as Micro Center, Home Depot, and Jo-Ann.

According to Federal Realty's website only two retail spaces are available for rent at Perring Plaza, not including Shoppers.