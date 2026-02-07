Giant Food marks 90th anniversary with $300,000 donation to Maryland Food Bank

HALETHORPE, Md. — Giant Food celebrated its 90th anniversary Friday by donating $300,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, part of a larger $990,000 commitment to food banks across the country.

The donation continues a decades-long partnership between the grocery chain and the Maryland Food Bank that has resulted in more than $8 million in contributions over the past 20 years.

"For us, helping kids thrive in school and be successful is critically important and so Giant has been at our side all along the way to help us do that," said Meg Kimmel, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

The funds will support the food bank's mission to end child hunger through various programs dedicated to that goal.

"When children don't have access to healthy accessible fresh food it limits their ability to succeed in school and succeed in life and our commitment is to our community and that starts just like a crop grows with the seeds it starts with our children and it starts with making sure they are nourished," said Jon Arons, community relations manager at Giant Food.

Arons emphasized the company's commitment to giving back to the community.

"Today it's all about our partners, all about our neighbors and all about giving back," Arons said.

Kimmel praised the partnership between the organizations, calling it productive and meaningful.

"It's a really healthy productive relationship and those are rare and special and really should be celebrated and so we love the team at Giant and they certainly bring the fun and the purple and all kinds of goodness with them every time," Kimmel said.

In addition to the Maryland Food Bank donation, Giant Food is offering an additional $10,000 to local nonprofits in Maryland. Organizations can apply for this support through February 28th.

Requesting funding for your community organization? Please review the following guidelines:

To apply for a donation you need your organization's information which includes the Federal EIN and any supporting documents.

Click the link below to begin the submission process.

Apply early for your event and allow 4-6 weeks for the process. You will receive an email of the decision. Requests for events three months or more in advance may not be processed until closer to the event.

Click here to apply for Giant Food's donations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

