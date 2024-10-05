GBMC remote employee spearheads local relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Helene

People from Maryland have been doing their part to help with Helene relief.

Ginny Seely works for GBMC and relocated to New Bern, North Carolina in 2021.

Her town is about five hours away from where Helene hit in western North Carolina.

Seeley's neighbors were hit by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

So, when they heard about the devastation that Helene left, they knew they had to help.

They've been collecting donations that their local fire station will distribute.

"The New Bern community is well aware of how devastating it can be, and we have just felt that spirit of people wanting to come together and help somebody else that's going through something similar. Our neighbor across the street yesterday said that this makes Florence look like small potatoes, and it's just absolutely devastating out there," said Seeley.

Donations from Baltimore have made their way down to Bern too.

Seeley says she's gotten packages from her colleagues to help out.

If you would like to find out how you can support victims of Hurricane Helene, click here.