GBMC has a raffle this year with their Walk A Mile event

TOWSON, Md. — The 8th annual Walk a Mile In Their Shoes event is April 22.

Each year Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) raises donations through the walk to support their S.A.F.E Program.

"Were just so fortunate to have the support of everyone here in the hospital and the leadership and also in the community like everyone has just come together and stepped up and every year it gets bigger and bigger," said Lauren Hanley, with the S.A.F.E. Program.

This year they decided to add an extra element with the help of the community.

Different organizations donated items and packages of goods to be raffled off ahead of the walk.

Items even include Orioles and Ravens game tickets and gear.

There is one special item that will only be on display during the walk, a painting created by 10 young survivors of abuse.

These young girls meet once a month for a therapeutic art session, now they are showing off those skills.

“We wanted to really display that, something that symbolized our group at walk a mile to really give the community education about what we are doing but also for them to be able to see something that might reflect our group," said Danielle Nickles.

This youth safe program was created just after the previous walk a mile event.

Hanley says it is important to have a different way for young people to cope and recover from abusive situations, and the art is a creative outlet for the girls to share.

"Having them involved in the creative process I think it is really beneficial for them because they know they don't have to come and talk about their circumstance or their experience every month you know they can talk about it in their own time and they do," said Hanley.

The raffle will continue over the weekend with the art and other items displayed at the walk on Saturday at 9 a.m.

