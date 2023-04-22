Watch Now
GBMC fundraiser raises over $100K for abuse and sexual assault victims

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 16:20:42-04

TOWSON, Md. — Over 300 participants walked in solidary Saturday for the 8th annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes.

Hosted by GBMC Healthcare, the yearly walk benefits the system's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Domestic Violence programs for victims of all ages, at no cost to the patient.

This year, there was only be on display during the walk, a painting created by 10 young survivors of abuse.

As of reporting, GBMC was a little less than $3,000 shy of their $115,000 goal.

If you would still like to donate, click here.

