Gamrbills 6th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

CROFTON, Md. — His name is Quint Karlsson: a sixth grader at Crofton Middle School, a soccer superfan, and the Anne Arundel County Spelling Champion.

He won that contest on the word "emolument" - famously found in the U.S. Constitution.

“Emolument. It’s spelled e-m-o-l-u-m-e-n-t," Quint recounted for WMAR.

The win catapulted Quint and his family to a trip a few miles outside the nation's capital, National Harbor, Maryland. This week, he'll compete with other youngsters from across the country for a chance at a $50,000 and more top prize.

Quint says his longtime friend, Mason, piqued his interest in spelling.

"I joined my school bee and then I won. So, me and my friend got to go against each other in the bee. Then I won that bee. And I was like, now I’m going to the nationals?" Quint recalled. "He’s been my friend for so long and I’m kind of trying to represent him too."

Mom, Shelley, and Dad, Eric, couldn't be prouder.

"I think I’m more nervous than Quint," Shelley told WMAR. "I think at the county bee he was cool and calm up there spelling his words, and I was in the audience wringing my hands. So I’m definitely nervous but excited, and we keep telling him no matter what happens next week just being there is such an accomplishment."

"I think once he gets up on the stage, his mind will be clear, he’ll just remember the words from studying. I think he’ll be good, I’m excited for it," Eric added.

Quint has studied hard; using the spelling bee's app, called 'Word Club,' with thousands of words to prepare; the 21st century version of reading the dictionary. Practicing, just like he does on the soccer pitch, for the goal.

"You can do anything you put your mind to," Quint said.

RELATED: Excitement builds as 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off