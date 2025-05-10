Gabby Samone is in the top 7 on American Idol

BALTIMORE — After just 16 episodes, American Idol has its Top 7, which includes Baltimore native Gabby Samone.

Samone has made it through another round of the American Idol competition.

Each week, she has wowed the judges and fans with her voice and star power.

"I am just completely overwhelmed with just a whole bunch of different emotions, mainly excitement. I'm just excited and grateful to be here. Top 7 is a big deal, and I know I was talking to my parents and they were just like, you know, no matter what happens you're a winner," says Gabby Samone.

Samone says she has enjoyed learning so much about her singing ability and versatility in the competition.

"I've always been the type to want to challenge myself, challenge my voice, see where I can go, see what I can do with things. So this, that part of it, just, you know, changing my style up and showing my versatility is fun to me because I love different genres," she says.

She says she has built lasting relationships with her cast mates, and each week, it is tough to see some of them leave the competition, but she is focused on becoming stronger with each performance.

"I think each week I've grown and been able to get out of my head, get over myself and let go and tell the story and put myself into the song more and just speak to the people and inspire people with my voice," says Samone.

Samone also says American Idol has been the perfect stage to prepare artists for stardom beyond the show.

"American Idol is super fast. Everything is so fast-paced and it's just, it's taught me to always be ready. I have to be ready, it's a competition, but it's also like a starting grounds. It's like molding you into a real artist, and I know it's probably not as, you know, crazy as this is, but I'm ready for whatever comes my way, I'm really ready for it," she says.

And she says she is excited to share more of who she is and how she has changed as an artist with fans after the competition.

"I feel like I am in a place in my life now, and in my artistry, that I am gonna do me and I'm going to, you know, show the world, me and show the world who I am, because I'm a good person, and the world needs, you know, a light and happiness right now. So, I can't wait to be that light and to share my heart with everybody," says Gabby Samone.

The next live episodes of American Idol are Sunday and Monday night at 8pm.