Funeral services announced for fallen firefighter Brice Trossbach

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Funeral services have been announced for Brice Trossbach, the fallen Naval District Washington firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this week.

A public viewing will be held July 5 between 1 and 7pm at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Three Notch Road in St. Mary's County.

The funeral will be held at the same location the following day (July 6), starting at 10am.

A fire department procession and internment will follow immediately afterwards.

Trossbach will be buried at Charles Memorial Gardens on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

The 25-year-old firefighter was killed Tuesday, after becoming trapped inside the basement of a burning home on Deer Wood Park Drive.

While investigators are still working to determine the official cause of the fire, they're not ruling out the possibility of a lightning strike based off witness interviews.

