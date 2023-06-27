Firefighter dies after becoming trapped inside burning Leonardtown home

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A firefighter assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station died in the line of duty Tuesday.

The firefighter was killed after becoming trapped inside the basement of a burning home on Deerwood Park Road in Leonardtown.

Initial reports suggest the firefighter fell through a floor that began to collapse inside the home.

The fallen firefighter's name was not publicly released.

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that NAS Patuxent River announces the tragic loss of one of our brave fire fighters this morning who died in the line of duty while responding to a mutual aid call of a fire in Leonardtown, Md. pic.twitter.com/wIuFmcNGTw — NAS Patuxent River (@NASPaxRiverPAO) June 27, 2023

Investigators with the ATF and State Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story that will be updated.