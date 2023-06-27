Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighter dies after becoming trapped inside burning Leonardtown home

Generic fire truck
Copyright Associated Press
File
Generic fire truck
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 11:38:08-04

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A firefighter assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station died in the line of duty Tuesday.

The firefighter was killed after becoming trapped inside the basement of a burning home on Deerwood Park Road in Leonardtown.

Initial reports suggest the firefighter fell through a floor that began to collapse inside the home.

The fallen firefighter's name was not publicly released.

Investigators with the ATF and State Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices