Baltimore firefighter injured in the line of duty will not survive his injuries, officials say

BALTIMORE — Lieutenant Mark Dranbauer Jr., a 23-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, will not survive the injuries he sustained Monday while battling a fire on Saratoga Street.

Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 confirmed this through a statement from the family.

On Monday, Dranbauer suffered a medical emergency on an aerial ladder while battling a fire in the 200 block of Saratoga Street.

He was later rushed to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

"It is with great sadness that we were made aware that the injuries suffered are too catastrophic to sustain life," the family said Wednesday.

Dranbauer is survived by his his son, James, his parents Mark and Robin Dranbauer, his sister Kate Smith, and his nephew Gabriel Smith and niece Raelynn Smith.

The family said that funeral service information will be provided as it becomes available.

You can support the family through this GoFundMe link.