Funeral for fallen Montgomery County firefighter Christopher Higgins to be held in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Montgomery County firefighter Christopher Higgins.

The 46-year-old collapsed and died on January 11, while helping battle a fire in Prince George's County.

He spent 23-years with the department, and is survived by his wife and two kids.

Visitation is being held January 22 at McCully Polyniak & Collins Funeral Home on Mountain Road in Pasadena, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm.

Anne Arundel County Police said they will close Tick Neck Road between Gladnor and Mountain Roads during viewing hours, creating heavier traffic than normal.

Lighthouse Church in Glen Burnie is hosting visitation on January 23 from 10am to 4pm.

On Friday at 11am there will be a memorial services at St. Jane Frances Church in Pasadena, followed by a burial at Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.

