Fallen Montgomery County firefighter leaves behind wife, young children

LAUREL, Md. — A Montgomery County firefighter has died while on duty.

Chris Higgins, a 23-year department veteran, collapsed and died on January 11, while helping battle a fire in neighboring Prince George's County.

Although his exact cause of death remains under investigation, Fire Chief Corey Smedley said Higgins suffered an "emergency within the emergency."

The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Bradford Drive in Laurel.

Higgins was 46-years-old. According to the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department, he leaves behind a wife and two young children.

"His bravery, dedication, and service to the community will never be forgotten," the local IAFF union said in a statement. "Rest in peace, hero. We’ll take it from here."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.