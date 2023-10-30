Funeral for Baltimore City Fire Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo set for Friday

BALTIMORE — The funeral for Baltimore City Fire Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo is scheduled for Friday morning, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union.

Rinaldo, a six-year veteran with the Baltimore City Fire Department, was hospitalized after battling a fire in West Baltimore. He was injured while tending to EMT/Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III, who was killed in the house fire. Rinaldo died less than a week later.

A procession was held for Rinaldo last Thursday.

Viewings for Rinaldo will be at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Firefighters are scheduled to begin lining up for the funeral at 8 a.m.