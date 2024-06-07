Watch Now
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Maryland probation agent Davis Martinez

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 07, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for slain Maryland parole and probation agent Davis Martinez.

The memorial is scheduled for June 22 at Living Word International Christian Church on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

Wake begins at 9:30 and goes until 11am, followed by a public service.

Martinez was killed May 31 in the line of duty, while conducting a home home visit with a registered sex offender.

