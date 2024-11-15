Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Baltimore Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke

BALTIMORE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke.

The 83-year-old died November 10 following a brief illness, just nine months after the death of her husband of 60 years, Joe.

As the first Baltimore woman elected to citywide office, Clarke spent 32 years on the council over two separate stints.

Her career included two terms as City Council President from 1987 to 1995. She retired from public office in 2020.

Services will be held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on November 23 at 10:30am.