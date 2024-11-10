Watch Now
Former President of Baltimore City Council, Mary Pat Clarke, dies at 83

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
Mary Pat Clarke smiles at the new sign for a playground named for her in August 2024.
Mary Pat Clarke, the first woman to be elected City Council President, died Sunday morning.

Baltimore City leaders, including the Mayor, have posted statements remembering the trailblazer on social media.

"Baltimore is a better place because she lived here and dedicated her life to serving all of us, and for that, we as a city are eternally grateful," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

She served on the City Council in various capacities for nearly 30 years.

The City named a new playground in her honor just three months ago.

She was 83 years old and leaves behind four children and 10 grandchildren.

