Former President of Baltimore City Council, Mary Pat Clarke, dies at 83

Mary Pat Clarke, the first woman to be elected City Council President, died Sunday morning.

Baltimore City leaders, including the Mayor, have posted statements remembering the trailblazer on social media.

Today Baltimore has lost one of the greatest public servants of our time, Mary Pat Clarke. My family and I extend our sincerest condolences to her family. Read my full statement on her passing here: https://t.co/MyCeiuRQdB pic.twitter.com/Ll3b4vUbZM — Odette Ramos (@odetteramos) November 10, 2024

Mary Pat Clarke passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family after a brief illness.



She was a trailblazer, fighter, and impeccable public servant.



Her deep care for all things Baltimore, especially its people, is why I called her Council President for Life. pic.twitter.com/dWLw1bOTH6 — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) November 10, 2024

"Baltimore is a better place because she lived here and dedicated her life to serving all of us, and for that, we as a city are eternally grateful," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mary Pat Clarke defined what it means to be a public servant in Baltimore. Her decades of selfless service to our city yielded incredible results for children, workers and families. She was an uncompromising moral voice.



On a personal note: Mary Pat was a wonderful friend and… pic.twitter.com/qPk2BHW59W — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) November 10, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the passing of Council President Mary Pat Clarke. When I joined the Council, she welcomed me with open arms, offering mentorship and guidance— pic.twitter.com/ssONQw1OAw — Isaac Yitzy Schleifer (@CouncilmanYitzy) November 10, 2024

She served on the City Council in various capacities for nearly 30 years.

The City named a new playground in her honor just three months ago.

She was 83 years old and leaves behind four children and 10 grandchildren.