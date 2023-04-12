Fundraiser on April 17 to support Weekend Backpacks

PIKESVILLE, Md. — 10 local chefs will compete in a Chopped-style event on April 17, using food items that are in the meal bags distributed by Weekend Backpacks.

Weekend Backpacks is a non-profit that provides about 1,200 students in Baltimore City and county with meals each week to keep them nourished through the weekend.

Each bag contains protein, fruits, vegetables and milk. The chefs in the Recipe for Success Chefs Challenge must come up with a tasting dish based on those items. Guests at the fundraiser will vote for their favorite.

"We’re really excited to see what they bring. We’ve also heard from our partner schools that families would love to learn more about what to do with the food we’re giving them," said Christy Keppel, the development and community relations director for Weekend Backpacks.

"We’re hoping our chefs give us some ideas to share with our families."

Keppel said they have seen an increase in demand for their meals, especially after the COVID-era supplemental SNAP benefits expired in March.

"We think about $82 on the average [was lost] per person, so if you think about the average meal is $4, they’re missing about 20 meals a month. That’s a really big gap for many people," she said.

The fundraiser is Monday April 17 at Valley Mansion in Cockeysville. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Friday April 14. For information about how to buy a ticket or support Weekend Backpacks, click here.