Fundraiser for employees of Falkenhan's Hardware, months after fire damaged the building in Hampden

HAMPDEN — The Hampden community is coming together to support a small group of employees who worked at Falkenhan's Hardware.
On December 15, 2025, a fire broke out in the building and caused major damage. The store was forced to close and the owners are in the process of rebuilding.
A fundraiser is happening March 9 at Union Craft Brewing from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include one Union Craft beverage or a mocktail from Carroll and Son Fine Foods.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle tickets. To get a ticket to the event, click here.