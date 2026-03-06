Fundraiser for employees of Falkenhan's Hardware, months after fire damaged the building in Hampden

HAMPDEN — The Hampden community is coming together to support a small group of employees who worked at Falkenhan's Hardware.

On December 15, 2025, a fire broke out in the building and caused major damage. The store was forced to close and the owners are in the process of rebuilding.

WMAR Staff Fire damages building to Falkenhan's Hardware in Hampden (December 15, 2025)

A fundraiser is happening March 9 at Union Craft Brewing from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include one Union Craft beverage or a mocktail from Carroll and Son Fine Foods.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle tickets. To get a ticket to the event, click here.