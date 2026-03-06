Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fundraiser for employees of Falkenhan's Hardware, months after fire damaged the building in Hampden

falkenhan fire.png
WMAR Staff
Fire damages the building to Falkenhan's Hardware in Hampden (December 15, 2025)
falkenhan fire.png
Posted
and last updated

HAMPDEN — The Hampden community is coming together to support a small group of employees who worked at Falkenhan's Hardware.

On December 15, 2025, a fire broke out in the building and caused major damage. The store was forced to close and the owners are in the process of rebuilding.

falkenhan fire3.png
Fire damages building to Falkenhan's Hardware in Hampden (December 15, 2025)

A fundraiser is happening March 9 at Union Craft Brewing from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include one Union Craft beverage or a mocktail from Carroll and Son Fine Foods.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle tickets. To get a ticket to the event, click here.

