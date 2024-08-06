Fundraiser at Avenue Kitchen and Bar seeks to raise money for cancer research at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE — A cancer diagnosis would normally bring someone's daily routines to a screeching halt.

Not Patrick Dahlgren.

Six weeks ago, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He just started chemotherapy treatments and continues to show up to his restaurant, Avenue Kitchen and Bar in Hampden.

And he's using his business to raise money for cancer research.

Dahlgren said he's done a lot of fundraising work for other charities, like the Lukemia and Lymphoma Society. "It was kind of weird, before this all happened, I thought 'man, I haven't done any charity work in a little bit,'" he said.

After his diagnosis, he connected with Johns Hopkins and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. He knew he wanted to find a way to support their work.

"Johns Hopkins has this study and I said yeah, obviously I want to do it because any information they can get from me to help somebody else, I feel like it's my job to do so," he said. "So that's why I'm going to raise money for that."

The plan is to do a series of fundraisers, starting on August 7, coinciding with the weeks Dahlgren is not doing chemo so he can attend. They've also started a GoFundMe page if people want to donate online.

"Doing something good for somebody makes you feel good," he said.

The first fundraiser is August 7 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include two drink tickets and passed food.

To donate online, click here.