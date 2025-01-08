Funding aims to remedy portions of ‘Highway to Nowhere’

BALTIMORE — The 'Highway to Nowhere' in West Baltimore never connected I-70 to Downtown Baltimore and beyond. Instead, it disconnected families and businesses in West Baltimore half a century ago.

This week, leaders are announcing millions to begin redeveloping that area.

Members of the Maryland congressional delegation, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, announced $85 million on Tuesday for a 'first phase of redevelopment' for the maligned highway.

Leaders say the funding is earmarked to cap one block of highway, to tear down ramps, and to add safety improvements and easier access. Now, "work can begin to reunite West Baltimore, revitalize its neighborhoods, and boost opportunity for residents," Van Hollen said in a statement.

Minister Glenn Smith was among 1,500 people displaced by the highway in 1969, which forced his family to move.

"I have since come back to the area concerned about the damage that was done, and how the community has been devastated over 50 years later," Smith told WMAR in a Wednesday interview.

The scars from the highway are still palpable in West Baltimore. Smith wants to see the wrong righted, but notes the process has been a slow-moving one, involving plenty of community meetings, correspondence and time passed.

Moving forward, he hopes for economic development, housing, jobs, more consistent transportation leadership, and for the community to start seeing improvements sooner rather than later.

"I think the community needs to see something that directly benefits the community," he said. "They need to see something immediate happen."

Smith hopes officials get on the ground more, and materialize what neighbors have told them they need.

