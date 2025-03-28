Full walking loop at Lake Montebello temporarily reopened

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Department of Public Works announced the Montebello loop will reopen after successful sinkhole repairs.

The lake will reopen to the public starting Saturday, March 29, offering residents access throughout the summer and spring months.

While most of the lake will accessible, some areas will remain closed off as crews finish stabilizing the ground, officials say.

However, this reopening is only temporary because DPW will start working on a dredging project that will close some of the walking loop again.

DPW crews started working on repairs for the sinkhole in 2022 after a large storm drain collapsed. A pipe that was installed in 1888.

The compromised pipe was discovered after flooding on 35th Street and Hillen Road. An issue DPW was addressing, before the sinkhole opened up.