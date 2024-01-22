Fugitive wanted for the murder of Army Reserve Sergeant captured in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The man wanted in connection to a triple shooting that killed an Army Reserve Sergeant has been captured.

Jamal Smith, 32, was captured following a brief barricade incident in the 1400 block of N. Milton Avenue.

Detectives discovered Smith had an active murder and two attempted murder warrants for his arrest.

This stems from an incident that happened on June 16, 2022.

Just before 4:00 a.m., in the 200 block of Redwood Street, not far from the Inner Harbor, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Ryan Harris, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Harris worked as an IT Specialist in the Army Reserve.

The two other men suffered non-fatal wounds.

Smith was transported by detectives to the Central Booking Intake Facility.