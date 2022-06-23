BALTIMORE — Sgt. Ryan Harris had so much to give.

He was only 25 years old and in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Then, in a flash, he was shot and killed near the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore last week.

Sgt. Harris worked as an IT Specialist in the Army Reserve.

Major General John Hussey, with the 200th Military Police Command, said Harris was doing everything right, especially while raising two young children.

Maj. Gen. Hussey had interactions with Harris when he had technological issues at Fort Meade.

"Here’s a young man that had so much to give," Maj. Gen. Hussey said. "He was working and doing everything right. He had two young children and I know he was being a good father, a good soldier. He spoke to me about his dreams of working through and trying to get a college degree and to see tragedy hit like this, it’s senseless. There’s just no way we can justify it. What is a nation have to come together and figure this out."

Police responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 near East Redwood and Calvert streets.

Harris was shot and died at the hospital. A 29-year-old man was also shot, but survived.

The shooting was captured on multiple video cameras nearby.

In surveillance footage of the shooting, you can see a few people standing around a car before someone starts shooting and they all run out of the cameras frame as that car pulls off. A few minutes later, you see another man on a scooter come back to retrieve an item before police arrive to respond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

