Frustrating electricity bills are causing public housing tenants in Baltimore to speak out

BALTIMORE — Reverend Annie Chambers is one of many tenants at Douglass Homes, a public housing facility in Baltimore.

"I can't even afford some of the necessities things I need—medicine, food," Chambers said.

WATCH: Electricity bills causing public housing tenants to speak out Electricity bills causing public housing tenants to speak out

She told WMAR 2 News there's no way she can pay the over $500 electricity bill the Housing Authority of Baltimore City sent her.

The bill shows the excess charges over her allotted electricity stipend from HUD.

"There's allotment that comes in from HUD that does—for our utilities. Once we pay our rent, everything is supposed to be clear."

Other residents' bills reach over $1,000.

The housing authority sent WMAR 2 News a statement saying,

“ The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) is aware of resident concerns regarding electric utility billing. We respect the right of our residents to express themselves and remain committed to transparency and support.

It is important to clarify that the utility allowance program at Douglass Homes has been in place since late 2020, following HUD regulations. Residents receive a monthly allowance to cover standard electric use. When this is exceeded, per the terms of their signed lease agreements, residents are responsible for the difference. Most residents do not exceed the allowance and pay $0. Those who do typically see bills between $5–$25.

Some balances have gone unpaid for years. HABC is obligated to enforce lease terms but has not evicted or terminated any lease solely for unpaid electric overages. We are here to work with families through payment plans and support services, not punitive action.

Residents are strongly encouraged to review their monthly electric bills and their lease documents to better understand how usage and charges are determined. To further address concerns, HABC hosted another community meeting on April 17 to explain the billing system, provide resources, and answer questions.

"Look how long it's been Covid, and we knew nothing about paying these bills," Chambers said. "I'm not gonna pay you one cent; I'm gonna fight."

Chambers provided notices from as far back as February about the excess bills.

Residents also received a letter stating failure to pay their excess utility bills is reason for the housing authority to terminate their lease.

Another tenant, Diane Corbett, whose bill is around $200, says the financial burden is something many people can't bear.

"Everybody is taking money from people that already don't have enough money," Corbett said.