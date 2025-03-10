From West Baltimore to West Hollywood - Gabby Samone is singing her way to stardom

Baltimore's Gabby Samone is going to Hollywood.

She knocked the judges off their feet in her American Idol audition with her version of Aretha Franklin's "A Natural Woman."

Lionel Richie said Samone sounded nervous out of the gate until she "hit one note then hit three more notes."

In fact, she hit those notes so well all three American Idol judges stood up out of their chairs.

This isn't new to Samone. The R&B singer got her foundation in the church choir like so many legendary vocalists before her.

Not only is her family delighted their star is shining on the national stage, but Baltimore is excited to see another one of its own get her flowers.