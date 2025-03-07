Baltimore's Gabby Samone auditions for newest season of American Idol

BALTIMORE — Excited and nervous.

That's how Gabby Samone described her emotions ahead of the season 23 premiere of American Idol.

Samone, born and raised in West Baltimore, auditioned for the show and received some glowing comments from one of the judges.

In a special promo where judges chose a favorite audition to spotlight, Lionel Richie described Samone as a "spectacular" singer.

"That was a very big deal to me and to my family, and to everyone that looks up to Lionel. He's done so much and he's an amazing artist, producer... I was super duper honored to be in the room with him," Samone explained.

She says the entire experience was "surprisingly amazing," from the auditions in front of the judges to just meeting new people in general.

"This experience has taught me to just always be ready and have fun. I had to shake it [the nerves] off and just have fun, be in the moment, live in the moment and take it all in.

Contributed Photo

She couldn't get into too many details about the audition itself, but she left the room feeling like she did pretty well.

"It's always that feeling of, 'I could have done better,' but I think I did pretty well. I think I did pretty well and I think the judges like me," Samone said.

"I guess you'll see Sunday at 8:00," she said with a grin.

Ahead of the season premiere, Angie's Seafood will be hosting a watch party for the singer at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"I'm so excited to see my city show up. This is for the little girls in Baltimore. This is for the little boys in Baltimore that have dreams," Samone explained.

The episode kicks off Sunday, March 9, at 9 p.m., on our air.