HARFORD, Md. — From a foundation of wood, nails and sawdust, to a place Eureka and her 3 kids can call home.

"It's an opportunity to have stability. It's an opportunity to grow wealth. It's just a decent place to raise their kids,” said Yvonne Golczewski, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.

The idea is to give first time home-buyers affordable mortgage rates, never exceeding 30 percent of their income. From the ground up, volunteers build home for Aberdeen mom

The finished home is the product of 8 months of labor, over $70,000 dollars raised, and more than 250 hours of work the home-buyer put in themselves.

"She does have to put in some time to help build the house. She's a single mom. She juggled her job and her kids and it was a lot,” said Golczewski.

According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2023 first time home-buyers made up 32% of the market. Over the last four decades, the median age has increased from 29 to 35 year's old.

"A lot of our home-buyers move place to place. We had one of them that moved 7 times in 10 years. But this is a home,” said Golczewski.

Local churches and community groups donated paper towels and pillows to help fill the home. A nearby library gifted a bookshelf with blankets, books and personalized notes to the kids.

"We really depend on our supporters, our donors and volunteers. Volunteers help keep the price of labor low so that the family could afford to purchase the house,” said Golczewski.

The 2024 Women Build Campaign played a crucial role in getting the job done. Teams led by 14 women donated 1,000 plus hours of their time to accomplish the mission.

In total, volunteers put in over 3,800 hours to finish the home and they're always looking for more people to help out.

Habit for Humanity Susquehanna is working to house 3 more families in time for the holidays.

