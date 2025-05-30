From small screen to the stage, 'Mad Men' creator debuts John Wilkes Booth play in Baltimore

From Small Screen to the Stage, 'Mad Men' Creator Debuts Play About John Wilkes Booth at Baltimore Center Stage

A creator known for morally complex TV characters has chosen Baltimore to debut his first play. Matthew Weiner, creator of "Mad Men," is teaming up with national and local talent to explore the inner demons of John Wilkes Booth in a new dark comedy at Baltimore Center Stage.

The Creator's Vision

"I don't really approach a character in terms of likability," says Weiner.

Matthew Weiner has built his career creating characters who defy the simple definition of either good or bad. His work portrays deep human experiences in entertaining ways.

"We try and cast people who are so charismatic that it's not an issue. They can really say what they want to say, and you are on the fence about whether you like them...just like in real life," Weiner explains.

Known for iconic characters and storylines in shows like "Mad Men" and "Orange is the New Black," Weiner now applies his talent for moral complexity to the historical figure of John Wilkes Booth.

"He's a horrible person. So it's hard for me to explain why I wrote about him other than to say, 'I recognize this person'," says Weiner.

A Timely Historical Reflection

The play, "John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only," revisits a deeply divided period in American history. Weiner hopes audiences will see parallels between then and now.

"I hope that people come and see this play and are never surprised by an election again. And start to understand that hate is an emotional thing and an economic thing. And that we're living in the midst of it right now," Weiner. He says he’s not presenting these characters with any sort of judgment about them, simply presents them to the audience, who he hopes see characteristics to reflect on…no matter what side of the political coin someone may sit.

His portrayal shows Booth as a narcissist shaped by family and politics who became the first person to assassinate a U.S. president. Despite the serious subject matter, the production is billed as a dark comedy.

"Learning about him as a person was really the origin of it because, as he says, he is the author of the most exciting thing to ever happen in the American theater," Weiner notes, adding, "Because his ego amused me."

Bringing Together Diverse Talent

The production features local talent like Stevie Walker-Webb as artistic director alongside national performers like Adrienne C. Moore, known for her role as Cindy Hayes in "Orange Is the New Black."

Moore believes audiences will connect with the characters in uncomfortable ways: "In truth, they are relatable. And that's scary."

The play features characters from Booth's real life and addresses struggles that remain relevant today.

"A lot of times people think that, you know, we're in 2025 and people don't think that way anymore, and it's just not the truth," Moore says.

Despite tackling difficult themes, the ensemble uses comedy to create what they hope will be a positive experience.

"You always want to have a bit of hope. You know, at the end of any story you tell," says Moore.

The cast and crew hope the production will inspire change: "I want this story to just wake people up."

Tickets for "John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only" are available at Center Stage Theater now through June 22nd.

