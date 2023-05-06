‘From Pain to Purpose': Mom of slain Baltimore teen helping promote change

BALTIMORE — The mother of a teen murder victim is joining forces with a local congregation, using her grief to make a positive impact.

Michelle Hines, mother of Izaiah Carter, is helping foster a symposium next month to discuss what all members of the community, individually, can do to make tangible change.

In March, Hines' son was shot and killed outside Patterson High School. Carter was 16-years-old.

"The only person I’ve been able to think about is Izaiah for the last two months," Hines told WMAR-2 News Friday.

But she's using her negative emotions to make a positive difference.

Pastors Wanda and Johnny Golden are hosting the symposium to talk about youth violence on Saturday, June 24, from 11am-2pm at the Downtown Cultural Arts Center on Howard St.

The discussion is titled 'From Pain to Purpose.' They're inviting everyone - including elected officials - to talk about how to bring down the violence.

"My goal is to speak at this event," continued Hines, "to make people aware of my story so they can see how similar their stories are, like mine."

"Come help us make a difference, wherever you are," said Rev. Johnny Golden, pastor with New Unity Baptist Church.

"We want to be sure that we do not become desensitized to this issue," said Johnny Golden. "That the loss of life, that every soul is valuable.”

Hines also wants to push for legislative change in schools - including greater safety and security.

"The fact that I'm afraid to live where I’m living now - I’m afraid to send my children to school again after this act - this has to change. Because I have other parents who feel the exact same way as myself," Hines added.