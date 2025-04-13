From hula hoops to vintage clothing to produce: the Baltimore Farmers' Market is open for business

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Farmers' Market under the JFX is open for business. More than 100 vendors set up their wares for the first Sunday of the market.

You can find everything from baked goods to fresh produce to a variety of meats from local farms. But it's more than just food. There's vintage clothing, unique works of art, handcrafted goods, and even stop to hula hoop.

The market is open every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. rain or shine until December 21. It will be closed on Sunday, May 25, during Artscape.

If you aren't interested in the hustle and bustle of the crowd, the Market offers quiet shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

You can take advantage of free two-hour parking at Mary Catherine Bunting Garage at 330 Guilford Avenue.

The Market doesn't allow smoking and, per the Baltimore City Health Department, only service animals are allowed.

Click here for a full list of vendors.