From Brooklyn to Baltimore: Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli delivers a taste of NYC

BALTIMORE — There’s a new spot in Fells Point bringing a bit of New York City style and flair. WMAR-2 News chopped it up with the owner of Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli.

“The key to this is no bacon left behind,” said Ernestine Chambers, co-owner of Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli.

Getting every bit of bacon, Chambers makes her signature Cotija Crush.

WMAR

“We put jalapenos on avocado toast,” Chambers added.

A gourmet taste with a bodega feel. Since their grand opening, people have been lining up to get a taste of their NYC-style chopped sandwiches. From their heavy hitters like the “Frank Lucas” and “The Godfather” to something a bit more familiar like the “Cream of Crab Chokehold.”

“To turn this place around in 90 days, build out an entire deli—this is really our baby. I know exactly where the crack is. I know where we plastered the wall,” Chambers shared.

But why a bodega? Chamber’s business partner, Naté Gordon, is from Brooklyn. Together, they wanted to bring that vibe to Baltimore.

“Bodegas are the life of the community. From your essential needs to affordable meals. Bodegas feel like at home. It's like you walk in and you know their name. We needed it in Baltimore,” Chambers explained.

Taking a leap of faith, Chambers and Gordon poured their life savings into this place.

“Growing up without, there is a hidden fear of going back to poverty when you make it out of poverty. It's like when you see your bank account going down, you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, we're gonna lose everything.’ If we didn't succeed, if everything didn't work out, I know that we purchased our time to give back to a community that really needed it,” Chambers said.

They transformed a former convenience store into Fells Point’s first Black and woman-owned bodega.

“It’s impossible not to be blessed when you know that the sole purpose is to give back. When your cup overflows, you need to take that access and help give other people access,” Chambers said.

Going door to door, Chambers surveyed the community, asking people what they wanted to see on the shelves.

“There’s a lady who comes here every single week to get dog food. We literally customized this section for the stuff, the products that the neighbors wanted. They were like, ‘We need grits,’” Chambers explained.

Filling a gap in what she describes as a food desert, Chambers emphasized the importance of accessibility.

“There are still people who live in the community who need to be able to afford to shop. So we wanted to make sure that we had a place for everyone—no matter what your economic bracket was—you’re able to afford to be here,” she said.

And that’s also the intent behind the food.

“Our neighborhood has a huge Hispanic culture. So this is our Cotija Crush Toast. It has jalapeno, which gives it that kick.”

WMAR

There are also guilty pleasure snacks.

“My favorite is these peach rings!” she laughed.

But healthy options are available, too.

“Healthier options that are still affordable—we wanted to make sure we had organic food, food with no GMOs, and vegan options.”

From pantry goods and household items to beauty products, they look to cover all bases.

“Got2be Glued. You need that!” she said.

But getting back to the food, I just had to ask—when are the chopped cheese and bacon, egg, and cheese coming?

“It’s coming. In order to have a New York bodega, you have to have the chopped cheeses,” Chambers said.

They hope to have more of those classic NYC staples by the fall.

“Just keep supporting us. We’re a small business, of course. We’re self-funded, so the community is going to help us be able to expand and bring that full bodega feel,” she said.