Fresh off win, Ravens players help give away Thanksgiving food

BALTIMORE — After the big win this Thursday, Baltimore Ravens players spent their Fridays making sure families are ready for next Thursday.

Ravens players were on hand Friday afternoon and evening, in West Baltimore and elsewhere in the city, giving away turkeys and bags Thanksgiving food.

It's a rewarding week for Ravens defensive back Ar'Darius Washington; despite being on injured reserve, he's not staying out of the team action. He spent his Friday evening giving away food.

"It feels good - always giving back to the community. Like my grandma always told me - everybody's got to eat. It means a lot to us, for sure," Washington told WMAR.

That's a mentality Washington took with him to Bon Secours Community Works on Payson Street - a line stretched out the door for Thanksgiving food.

It's an annual event at Bon Secours - Eric Johnson, program manager of youth and family services, tells WMAR after their previous supplier dropped out, the Ravens stepped in.

"We didn't expect this turnout - we were hoping for it," Johnson said, "But it's a whole different feeling when you actually see it for yourself. It's almost breathtaking - people were out here maybe about 3 to 4 hours early. We still had them in line - they were the first to get served. We're happy."

Ravens players footed the bill for the Turkeys.

On Monday and Tuesday, there are half a dozen more Ravens Thanksgiving food giveaways. Players like Roquan Smith, Zay Flowers and Gus Edwards will be in attendance.