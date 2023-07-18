Freedom Boat Club in Baltimore encourages women to become boaters

BALTIMORE — It's the adventure of taking on the open water and freedom of loving everything about a boat, without owning it. Freedom Boat Club gives a boat sharing membership that is more accessible for everyone and has seen an increase in empowering women to get out on the water.

"Having that boating life without all the responsibilities, paying taxes, cleaning the boat, storing the boat, repairing the boat and it's wonderful,” said Leeann Augustine, Freedom Boat Club Sea Sister ambassador.

Freedom Boat Club has more than 80,000 members nationally, 35 percent are women. With two locations in Baltimore, Augustine said they are seeing women take on the helm in record numbers.

"More than a third of our members are women. When you dock the boat the first time and to see the utter joy on these women's faces, you know that they're going to be really good at this and they're just going to love this,” said Augustine.

Women become the captain of waters around the Baltimore Harbor, but first they must take an online course and in person class. Then, there’s unlimited training from the U.S. Coast Guard certified captains.

"I can't tell you how many captain's hats I received from my friends because they're so excited that I’m the person driving and they're just going with a group of ladies. It's loads of fun,” said Anne Mcavoy, a member of the Freedom Boat Club in Baltimore for about two years.

She says it's the encouragement from the other boaters that replaces fear with confidence.

"Having the women, having Leeann and her team to be there, there was no intimidation but just relaxation and just saying you can do this. You got it, that I thought I really did and that was terrific," said Mcavoy.

For Beth Dua, it takes away the stereotype that a man should be driving the boat.

"Often there is a man on the boat and the women is driving and they're kind of looking at you. I don't know if they are looking for a man in the back that I’m hiding somewhere, but no we're just going. So I think just seeing other women doing it, other women might think you know what I probably could take the helm,” said Dua, a member of the Baltimore Freedom Boat Club.

With unlimited access, the ladies are free to go exploring as far or as little as they desire.

"I just check the battery level, gas level, make sure all the safety equipment is in the box,” said Jaz Spruill, Freedom Boat Club Dock Master at the Baltimore Harbor. "And then I just check them back in when they're ready to come back.”

The possibilities are endless when these women take on their newfound freedom.