Free Little Pantry helps those in need in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Neighbors are helping neighbors in need with a Free Little Pantry in Aberdeen.

When you walk into the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Aberdeen, you know you're going to find a good deal. But when you walk out front, you'll find an even better deal. One from the heart.

"It's amazing. It's fully stocked. Every day people come and stock it constantly and nothing ever sits in there," said Ashley Hall, the creator of the Free Little Pantry.

Hall created the Free Little Pantry back in 2019 after seeing a need. Getting the idea from the Little Free Library.

"There's a lot of homeless and a lot of people that need the help that can't afford to go to the grocery store," said Hall.

Shelves filled with items you'd find in your kitchen, pantry, or in the bathroom.

"It provides food, or necessities, hygiene products, nonperishable items, baby items," said Hall.

It's a give-if-you-can and take-if-you-need, and the process is simple.

"You don't have to walk into a place, you don't have to sign on no list, you can come in the middle of the night," said John Kunzelman, the Aberdeen ReStore Store Manager.

Kunzelman said the outdoor pantry is self-serving and run mainly by those who donate.

"We're not doing anything but going out there and cleaning it up. It's really run by the community. The community is filling it up and the community is using it," said Kunzelman.

While this is the only Free Little Pantry in Aberdeen, it goes to show that it's the little things that can make the biggest difference.