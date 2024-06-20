Free camp designed for young women to explore emergency management careers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in coordination with the Anne Arundel Community College and the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management is hosting a free summer camp program called HERricane.

It's a free week-long program designed to encourage young women in high school and college to explore careers in emergency management.

"HERicane is an amazing program that targets young women who may have an interest in emergency management or related fields," Kasey Thomas, PIO for the Anne Arundel Office of Emergency Management explained.

By teaching young women these skills, in the event of an emergency or disaster, they'll be more prepared. But the ultimate goal is to get young women interested in the career.

"Thirty percent of emergency managers are women and this program strides to increase that number," explains Kasey, "Our office in Anne Arundel County is one of the very few places in emergency management with a female director."

2023 was the first year of HERicane Camp with 15 young ladies. This summer they hope to double enrollment. The camp will include a trip to Annapolis, to see the difference between city and county operations. It will also include CPR, Stop the Bleed, and self-defense training.

"We are also teaching leadership skills, and helping them kind of develop as communicators and leaders. So part of that is understanding what kind of leaders you are and what kind of leader you want to be."

The camp is open to girls in high school and college. It runs from July 15-19th and will be held at Anne Arundel Community College, in Arnold. From 9 AM- 4 PM and if you are interested fill out this application.

