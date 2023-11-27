Statewide fraud suspect arrested after recognized at bank

FREDERICK, MD — A man and woman suspected of fraud across the state of Maryland, are in custody after showing up at a Fulton Bank in Frederick.

Saturday, November 25th, someone at the bank at 5211 Presidents Court, recognized DeWight Aaron Gilbert, 37, as a person wanted for fraud, and called police.

Deputies arrived and tried to take Gilbert, and a woman who was with him, into custody, but she fled. One deputy chased after her. That's when deputies say Gilbert assaulted a deputy attempting to detain him, and he fled.

The woman, identified as Morgan Milligan, 32, was quickly taken into custody. But Gilbert ran towards a parked vehicle and deputies used a taser to get him to stop.

EMS crews evaluated Gilbert and took him to Frederick Health Hospital for further evaluation, while Milligan was taken right to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where Gilbert was also taken once released from the hospital.

DeWight Gilbert is facing 10 charges including assault, theft, theft scheme, resisting arrest and other charges.

Morgan Milligan is facing 8 charges including possession of a false government ID card, theft, theft scheme and resisting arrest.

Because they could be linked to other crimes involving fraud WMAR has included their mug shots below.

The initial investigation revealed felony fraud of at least $14,000. This is an ongoing investigation and deputies ask that if anyone has additional information, call 301-600-2071 and reference case #23-126284.

