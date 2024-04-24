Frederick school bus driver asked to step aside from town commissioner role amid child sex abuse charges

FREDERICK, Md. — The Board of Commissioners of a small Frederick County town is asking one of its members to step aside pending an active criminal investigation.

Robert Lookingbill, 71, was arrested Friday on four separate counts including Sex Abuse of a Minor, and Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office alleges he inappropriately touched an underage student aboard a public school bus back in March.

RELATED: Frederick County School bus driver suspended, accused of inappropriately touching student

Lookingbill drives for the school system as a retirement job, according to his official bio, while also sitting on the Town of Thurmont's Board of Commissioners.

On Tuesday the board held a closed door session, calling on Lookingbill to step aside while his legal case plays out. Lookingbill was not in attendance for the meeting.

According to the town's charter, the board has no power to remove Lookingbill from office unless he's convicted of a felony.

His current term expires on October 31, 2027.

A judge on Monday released Lookingbill on his own recognizance. He's next due in court on May 22.

In the meantime, the school system has placed Lookingbill on administrative leave.

A lawyer representing him declined comment.