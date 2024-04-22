Frederick County School bus driver suspended, accused of inappropriately touching student

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County school bus driver has been charged for allegedly touching an underage student inappropriately.

Robert Lookingbill, 71, was arrested Friday and is currently being held without bail.

He faces four separate counts including Sex Abuse of a Minor, and Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense.

Child Protective Services alerted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office of the allegations on March 28.

The incident reportedly took place aboard the bus. Lookingbill has been placed on administrative leave.

He's next due in court on Monday.