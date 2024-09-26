FREDERICK, Md. — Non-citizens living in the City of Frederick will soon be allowed to vote in local elections.

Frederick's Mayor and Board of Aldermen passed Resolution 24-24 by a 4-1 vote on September 19.

It allows city residents 18 and older to vote in city elections, regardless of citizenship status.

Those currently in prison or with prior felony convictions are still barred from voting.

The bill passed based on the 6-1 recommendation of a charter review committee.

They estimate at least 6,400 non-citizens in Frederick would be eligible to vote by the 2025 election.

"Those advocating for the right of such people to vote point to the facts that many of such persons own homes and businesses, pay taxes, support the community, have children that attend schools, etc.," the committee noted in their report.

According to the committee, 14 municipalities in the U.S. allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, 11 of which are in Maryland.

As recommended by the committee, the newly passed bill requires the City to develop and maintain separate voting rolls for non-citizens.

The new law does not impact state or federal elections, as neither permit non-citizens to vote.