Frederick County student tackles Scripps National Spelling Bee with math mindset

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is gearing up, with 243 competitors and four days of intense competition. And for one newcomer from Frederick County, spelling is a little like his favorite subject.

“I try to view it like math, you know, because that’s where I feel like my strong suit is," says eighth-grade competitor Arya Bhavansikar. "When I'm up there, I just think of it like, you know, math, like how words can be formed with roots and then how it's just addition — just combining it all together to form one root, the linking letters.”

Bhavansikar may be competing for the first time, but he already has a system that works for him — honing in on strategies for success.

“I've been focusing on the roots as well as words considering that this is my first time," Bhavansikar said. "I haven't done this for a long time, so I'm just trying to hit specific areas where I think it's important. Like, I've watched some of the spelling bees and I try to find patterns in what they decide to choose.”

But don't let his system fool you; he spends hours studying every day. And like every kid, he knows the importance of taking breaks.

“I thought there would be a lot more kids that worked a lot harder, longer than me, who put more dedication and time into this." Bhavansikar said. "But yeah, I'm here and I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

Bhavansikar expects the competition to be intense but says he’s proud to share the stage with other contestants.

“Just being up there alone is an honor," Bhavansikar said. "I might feel a little bit exhausted at the end, but just knowing to be up there will probably overshadow that feeling.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a four-day event starting May 27 and ending on the 29.