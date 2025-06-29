Freddie the beagle is fine, but the man who kicked him was arrested and deported

DULLES, Va. — Last October we told you about ferocious Freddie, Custom and Border Protection's big dog in charge at Dulles International Airport.

Back then Freddie sniffed out two pounds of snake meat inside the luggage of a traveler from Equatorial Guinea.

While the snake meat story is 100 percent true, Freddie is actually a loveable 25 pound Beagle whose main job is to detect prohibited agriculture products making their way into the U.S.

MORE: Freddie the Beagle sniffed out 2 pounds of snake meat at Dulles Airport on 9/11

Last Tuesday Freddie busted a 70-year-old man from Cairo, Egypt for carrying non permitted products, including 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, and 15 pounds veggies.

Apparently upset at Freddie's discovery, the man, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, "violently kicked" the five-year-old pup, "with sufficient force to lift [him] off the ground."

For his crimes, Marie was charged and pled guilty to federal charges of harming animals used in law enforcement.

A judge sentenced Marie to time served, and ordered him to pay Freddie's vet bill.

Marie was deported back to Egypt on June 26.

“Being caught deliberately smuggling well over one hundred pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “We rely heavily on our K9 partners and Freddie was just doing his job. Any malicious attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and CBP will continue to work with our investigating and prosecuting partners to deal swift and severe justice to perpetrators.”

