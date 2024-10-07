Freddie the Beagle sniffed out 2 pounds of snake meat at Dulles Airport on 9/11

DULLES, Va. — A slithering surprise at Dulles International Airport on September 11.

Freddie the beagle, a Customs and Border Patrol K-9, sniffed out two pounds of snake meat inside the luggage of a traveler from Equatorial Guinea.

The meat entered the U.S. without proper permits in violation of U.S. agriculture laws.

Snake meat is reportedly a common source of protein in Equatorial Guinea.

According to The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, animals and plants are exploited for billions of dollars worth of consumer goods including live and taxidermied specimens, food products, jewelry, clothing, musical instruments, and tourist souvenirs.

