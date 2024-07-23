Franklin High School graduate dies in UTV accident

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It was an annual family vacation that turned into a deadly weekend the Williams family will never forget. July 6 is the day that left a permanent stain on the family.

After a tragic UTV accident took the life of JaJa Williams, a recent Franklin High School graduate and standout athlete, his family and the community will do all they can to honor him and make sure his legacy lives on.

"It's a call that I have dreaded for all 18 years of his life that I would never get that call, but unfortunately I did," says Onaje Williams, JaJa's dad.

It was a routine 4th of July weekend. The family took their annual trip to Scarbro, West Virginia. Some of them riding UTV's through the mountains.

"It's your worst nightmare. It's my worst nightmare," says Alverta Newbill, JaJa's mom.

"JaJa's main thing was to always protect his sisters," says Amirah Williams, his younger sister.

He did that by swapping a ride with Amirah at the last minute. Unknowingly, it was a life-altering decision.

"What actually happened is, I was supposed to be on the ride my brother was on and JaJa's main thing was to protect his sisters. He was always there for us, no matter what it was," said Amirah.

Unfortunately, JaJa's UTV crashed into a tree causing him to fall off a cliff to his death. He was only 18-years young.

"I don't want to say, "why my son?" It shouldn't be anybody's son," said Newbill.

JaJa leaves behind a loving mother, father, a younger sister and his older sister Adia who says despite the age gap, he was a provider.

"Ja is a protector. Even though I'm the big sister, he would act like he's the big brother. He was always trying to protect everyone," said Adia.

The former Franklin High student was a three-sport athlete, running track, wrestling and playing football. His plan was to attend UMBC on an ROTC scholarship. Instead, his legacy will live on through family and the over 700 people in attendance at his funeral this past Saturday.

It's a small a bright spot in a time of extreme sadness.

"It challenges me to be better. A better friend. A better husband. A better father. A better all around human," says Onaje.

As difficult of a time as this is for the Williams family, they know JaJa's impact will live on at Franklin High School now and forever.

