Franklin High football player died from heart disease, medical examiner says

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Franklin High School student who collapsed on the field in August died from heart disease, the Chief Medical Examiner ruled.

Initially, 16-year-old Leslie Noble's collapse was described as a medical emergency.

RELATED: Student who died at Franklin High School was a 16-year-old football player

The Chief Medical Examiner said the manner was natural and the cause of death was Cardiomegaly with Biventricular Hypertrophy.

In this condition, the heart muscle thickens, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

"Leslie was known for his outgoing personality and his talents on and off the football field. His infectious laughter, his unwavering love for his family and friends, and his bright future ahead of him has been cut short. He loved his mother and his siblings unconditionally," Tekeiska Perry, a family friend said.