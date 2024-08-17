Student who died at Franklin High School was a 16-year-old football player

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — We are learning more about the student who passed away Wednesday morning at Franklin High School.

Leslie Noble, 16, died following a medical emergency on the football field.

AGoFundMewas started for Noble's family to help cover funeral costs.

"Leslie was known for his outgoing personality and his talents on and off the football field. His infectious laughter, his unwavering love for his family and friends, and his bright future ahead of him has been cut short. He loved his mother and his siblings unconditionally," said Tekeiska Perry, a family friend who organized the fundraiser.

Franklin High School principal Kieran O'Connell released a statement following the tragedy:

It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Franklin High School student. The student experienced a medical emergency this morning and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. We are devastated by this news.









On Thursday, August 15, 2024, members of the Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be at our school to provide support and counseling for students and staff. Should your student find that he/she needs additional resources, or if you have questions about how to approach your child about this news, please do not hesitate to call the school at (443) 809 - 1119. I have also attached a resource to this message that you may find helpful as you speak with your child(ren).















We extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones. We will share more information as soon as we are permitted to do so.

As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe has raised over $6,000.

Noble's cause of death has not been determined.