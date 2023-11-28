Fox Street mystery: Who put these speed bumps on a Baltimore street?

BALTIMORE — How far would you go to stop people from driving too fast in your neighborhood? On one Baltimore street, it looks like someone took things into their own hands.

A pair of speed bumps showed up on Fox Street in Remington a few days ago.

"I came home, and they were just there," Rick Wilson, a neighbor, told WMAR.

Wilson saw them this weekend: two loosely-placed speed bumps. It doesn't appear to be the work of the city, and if it was, that would be a story in itself.

But who placed them there?

"I've had neighbors ask me, and we're all kind of... we have no clue," Wilson added.

On the part of Fox St. in question, observed speeds are a mixed bag. Some neighbors, like Wilson, told WMAR they don't see wild speeding there; others say they have noticed it.

Broadly speaking, though, across Remington, neighbors seem to agree there is a speeding issue.

"It's really, really bad," said Corey Jennings, president of the Greater Remington Improvement Association, or GRIA. "Speeding across our neighborhood is really challenging, especially on the side streets where there's young children playing."

Jennings said they've tried to get the Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation to put speed humps and stop signs on many of their streets, but to little avail.

"Residents, for a long time, have been requesting traffic calming throughout the neighborhood," Jennings continued. "We've had tons of requests for 27th street, 26th street, 29th street, 28th street, so honestly I'm not surprised that somebody took it upon themselves to do this."

The DOT did not return a request for comment on Monday afternoon. Jennings said the folks from DOT have been good to work with, but for one reason or another, there's a lack of action.

Meantime, neighbors on Fox St. will try to find out how exactly these yellow and black strips got on their home road.

"This is a mystery. This is the Fox street mystery," Wilson said.